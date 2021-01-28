Left Menu

Locals raise slogans to vacate Singhu border amid farmers' agitation

A group of people claiming to be locals of the Singhu border gathered here on Thursday and raised slogans, demanding the area to be vacated.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:11 IST
Locals raise slogans to vacate Singhu border amid farmers' agitation
People raising slogans at Singhu border. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A group of people claiming to be locals of the Singhu border gathered here on Thursday and raised slogans, demanding the area to be vacated. People were raising slogans including 'Will not tolerate tricolour's insult' and 'Vacate the Singhu border'.

Farmers have been camping at the border site for almost two months as part of their protest against Centre's contentious farm laws. Meanwhile, security has been heightened at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) after the violence broke out during a tractor rally in various parts of the national capital on Republic Day.

Protesting farmers did not follow the marked route for their tractor march on Republic Day and forcibly entered central Delhi by removing police barricades. They clashed with the police and also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors, while one farmer died after his tractor overturned at ITO.

At least 19 people have so far been arrested and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence. 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals. Some of them are admitted to ICU wards, informed Police Commissioner (CP) SN Shrivastava on Wednesday.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

