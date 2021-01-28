Left Menu

MP: Four labourers killed, seven injured in road accident

PTI | Rajgarh | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:25 IST
MP: Four labourers killed, seven injured in road accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four labourers were killedand seven injured when the vehicle they were travelling incollided with a container truck on Agra-Mumbai NationalHighway in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Thursday,police said.

The victims hailing from Uttar Pradesh were on theirway to Malegaon in Maharashtra for work, when the accidenttook place near Udankhedi village amid poor visibility due tofog, Pachore police station in-charge D P Lohia said.

''Four labourers were killed on the spot, while sevenwere injured and admitted to Sarangpur Civil Hospital,'' theofficial said.

The deceased were identified as Washim (25), aresident of Malegaon who was driving the ill-fated vehicle,Mohammad Husain (10), Javer (35) and another deceased is yetto be identified, Lohia said.

The labourers had returned to their hometowns in UttarPradesh during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, and a factoryowner in Malegaon had sent a vehicle to bring them back forwork, the official said.

The police have arrested the driver of the containertruck and a case has been registered in this regard, he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhanexpressed grief over the accident.

