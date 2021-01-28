Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL71 LD PM In 2020 India showed ability to meet all challenges, be it from coronavirus or at borders: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India last year showed it is capable of taking all steps to meet challenges, be it from coronavirus or at its borders.

DEL67 SINOINDIA-LD-JAISHANKAR EAM Jaishankar outlines eight principles for repairing India-China ties New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday outlined eight principles to repair strained relations between India and China that included strict adherence to all agreements on border management, fully respecting the LAC, showing sensitivity to each other's interests, and making peace and tranquillity along the frontier basis for advancing overall ties.

DEL35 SHAH-HOSPITAL-LD VISIT HM Amit Shah visits hospital to enquire about health of cops injured in R-Day violence New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited a hospital here to enquire about the health of policemen injured in the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day, officials said.

DEL41 DL-RED FORT-SEDITION Police lodge case of sedition in connection with Red Fort incidents on R-Day New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a sedition case in connection with the violence at Red Fort during a tractor parade by farmers on Republic Day, officials said on Thursday.

DEL62 OPPN-LD PREZ-ADDRESS 16 Oppn parties to boycott president's address to Parliament New Delhi: A day before the start of the Budget Session of Parliament, 16 Opposition parties led by the Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and the TMC on Thursday decided to boycott the president's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses in solidarity with the farmers protesting the new farm laws.

MDS6 KL-RAHUL Rahul continues to attack Centre on agri legislations, claims ryots not aware of details Kalpetta (Ker): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday continued to attack the Centre over the three farm laws and claimed most farmers were not aware of details of the bills and if they did, there would have been an agitation throughout the country.

DEL58 VIRUS-VARDHAN-LD GoM India has flattened its COVID-19 graph; 146 districts have no new cases for 7 days: Vardhan New Delhi: India has flattened its COVID-19 graph and 146 districts have reported no new case of the viral disease in the last seven days, 18 in 14 days, six in 21 days and 21 districts in the last 28 days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

DEL56 PAR-SESSION Budget session set to be stormy New Delhi: The Budget session of Parliament beginning Friday is poised to be stormy with the Opposition set to attack the government over the three new farm legislations, amid an ongoing agitation by farmers.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-FARM LAWS SC seeks Centre's reply on Congress MP's plea against farm lawsNew Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday sought the Centre's reply on a plea by T N Prathapan, Congress MP from Kerala, challenging the Constitutional validity of three contentious farm laws.

LGD2 SC-TABLIGHI-MEDIA SC slams Centre for doing nothing to curb TV programmes having instigating effect New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday slammed the Centre for “not doing anything” to curb TV programmes which have “instigating effect” and said that control over such news is as important as some preventive measure and to check law and order situation.

BOM5 MP-HC-LD COMEDIAN HC rejects comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea;says promoting harmony everyone's duty Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui in a case against him for allegedly passing indecent remarks against Hindu deities, and observed that it was the constitutional duty of every citizen and the states to promote harmony among people irrespective of the diversities.

FOREIGN FGN31 AUS-INDIA-TRADE India could be next big trade market for Australian exporters: Trade Minister Tehan Melbourne: India could emerge as the next big trade market for Australian exporters, the country's trade minister has said, after China imposed heavy tariffs and sanctions on several Australian export commodities amidst a strain in relations with Beijing. By Natasha Chaku FGN30 US-INDIAN-LD HOSTAGE Indian-origin pediatrician fatally shoots another doctor, himself after taking hostages in Texas Houston: A 43-year-old Indian-American pediatrician diagnosed with terminal cancer shot dead a lady doctor and then killed himself after taking hostages at a medical office in Austin, according to police in the capital city of the US state of Texas.

FGN26 PAK-2NDLD PEARL Pak SC orders release of prime suspect in Daniel Pearl murder Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed appeals against the acquittal of British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in the kidnapping and murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002 and ordered his release in the sensational case. By Sajjad Hussain.

