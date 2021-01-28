Woman from Poonch crosses over to PoK, returned by Pak

A 36-year old woman, who had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) from Poonch, was returned by Pakistani authorities at the cross-LoC point on Thursday, officials said.

Zareena Bi from Chela Dangri had inadvertently crossed over to the other side four months back, they said.

She was handed over to Indian authorities by Pakistani side at the Chakhan-Da-Bagh cross-Line of Control point, which was opened on Thursday for handing over ceremony, the officials said.

