Two amendment bills passed in Bengal Assembly by voice vote

The West Bengal Assembly onThursday passed bills amending laws governing court fees andagriculture varsities.

Moving the West Bengal Court-Fees (Amendment) Bill,2021, state law minister Moloy Ghatak said that it willfacilitate payment and collection of court fees in both modes-- either through the conventional form, physically, orthrough electronic mode.

He told the House that the amendment was necessitatedfor ''ease of doing business'' and measures had to be taken forpayment of court fees, including 'processing fees', via thee-payment mode.

State agriculture minister Asish Banerjee introducedthe West Bengal Krishi Vishwavidyalaya Laws (Amendment) Bill,2021 to allow the state to determine the retirement age ofteachers and other regular employees of two universities --Bidhan Chandra Krishi Vishwavidyalaya and Uttar Banga KrishiVishwavidyalaya.

Both the bills were passed in the House by voice vote.

