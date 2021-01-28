Left Menu

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Thursday wrote an open letter to the personnel of the force, appreciating the way they handled the violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day, but asked them to remain alert for more challenging days ahead.In the letter, he said the police had an option of using force but the personnel showed restraint and presence of mind and successfully dealt with the situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:13 IST
Delhi Police chief appreciates way the force handled violence during farmers' tractor parade
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Thursday wrote an open letter to the personnel of the force, appreciating the way they handled the violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day, but asked them to remain alert for more challenging days ahead.

In the letter, he said the police had an option of using force but the personnel showed restraint and presence of mind and successfully dealt with the situation. ''On January 26, you showed great patience despite the farmers' agitation turning violent. We had an option of using force, but we displayed presence of mind,'' the letter stated. With your conduct, the Delhi Police successfully dealt with this situation. We all have been facing such kind of situations, it stated. ''Our 394 colleagues have got injured during the farmers' agitation. Some of them are still undergoing treatment. I personally met the injured persons in the hospital,'' it said. ''I want to tell you that the coming days will be more challenging for us and that's why we need to be cautious. We have to maintain our patience and discipline,'' he said.

He said all those personnel who had been injured are getting a good medical treatment. ''Delhi Police is committed to towards their health and treatment,'' he said. Thousands of protesting farmers, who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border, had clashed with the police on January 26. Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

