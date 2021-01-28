Pirates who kidnapped Turkish sailors make contact to talk ransom -media

Pirates who kidnapped Turkish sailors make contact to talk ransom -mediaReuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:52 IST
Pirates who kidnapped 15 sailors from a Turkish-crewed container ship in the Gulf of Guinea on Saturday have made their first contact with the shipping company to discuss a ransom, Turkish state media reported on Thursday.
"Information has been obtained that all 15 crew members are in good health, not wounded and together," state-owned Anadolu news agency reported the shipping company Boden as saying.
Also Read: ANALYSIS-Foreigners suspend disbelief, edge back into Turkish markets
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish