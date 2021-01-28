Left Menu

SC notice to Centre on plea for constituting national regulator to appraise projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:57 IST
SC notice to Centre on plea for constituting national regulator to appraise projects

The Supreme Court Thursday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking direction for constituting an autonomous and independent national regulator for appraising projects and enforcing environmental conditions, as directed by the apex court in 2011.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on the plea which has claimed that present process of environment clearance (EC) is “neither transparent nor objective” and several expert bodies have called for reform in environmental governance.

“Issue notice,” said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The plea, filed by former Indian Forest Services member A N Yellappa Reddy and retired Army officer Lieutenant General S C Sardeshpande, said that the apex court had in July 2011 directed the Centre to appoint a national regulator under section 3 of the Environment Protection Act 1986 but the government has not done it yet.

It said that in January 2014, the top court had clarified that its 2011 direction was binding and not mere suggestion. “Several expert bodies have called for reform in environmental governance and have highlighted the fact that the difficulties in ensuring compliance with the environmental laws relate to the process and structure of the institutions involved in the appraisal and approval process. A number of expert bodies have called for the setting up of an expert independent body for the appraisal and assessment of the environmental impacts of proposed activities,” said the plea, filed through advocate Satya Mitra.

It said that several courts across the country have dealt with petitions where issues of credibility and authenticity of Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) reports have been called into question and where the appraising authorities have been found to have failed to adequately apply their minds before clearances were granted.

The plea said the EIA Notification, 2006 stipulates that a prior EC is required to be obtained for projects mentioned in schedule I of the notification. It said that projects are categorised as category ‘A’ and ‘B’ based on spatial extent of potential impacts on human health and natural and man-made resources. It said while category ‘A’ projects require clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change based on the recommendation of an expert appraisal committee (EAC), category ‘B’ project requires clearance from the state environment impact assessment authority on the basis of recommendation of the state expert appraisal committee.

“The present day EC processes are neither transparent, nor objective. ECs are issued in an arbitrary manner because of, amongst other reasons, lack of permanency of EAC members, lack of validated data, ineffective monitoring and enforcement of environmental clearance conditions and, in some cases, conflict of interest in the case of some members,” it said.

The plea said that in 2016, a report was prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on environmental clearance and post clearance monitoring. It said the CAG report had noted the fact that environment impact assessment process suffers from various procedural deficiencies. The plea said that air pollution load at the national level has gone up since 2011 and this has caused massive loss including to human health and water bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tens of thousands in northwest Syria lose shelter after floods inundate camps

At least 196 IDP sites in Idlib and Aleppo reportedly sustained damage, with many roads leading to the camps cut off by heavy rains between 14 and 20 January, the Office said in a humanitarian bulletin.At least 67,600 have reportedly been a...

Italy failed to rescue over 200 migrants in 2013 Mediterranean disaster, UN rights body finds

In a decision published on Wednesday, the Human Rights Committee an independent expert body that monitors states compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights said that Italy failed to respond promptly to variou...

Tigray’s children in crisis and beyond reach, after months of conflict: UNICEF

In an alert on Wednesday, the agencys Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said that the very little that was known about the impact of the conflict from only limited partner accounts and UN assessments, was deeply troubling.She added Our co...

PREVIEW-India's budget aiming to revive economy with limited fiscal headroom

Indias ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has promised a game-changing budget to revive the pandemic-hit economy, but a mountain of debt may force the finance minister to make tough choices when she delivers the package on Monday.Nirmala Sit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021