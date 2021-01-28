Gujarat HC suspends arrest warrant against Paranjoy Guha Thakurta; asks him to appear in court

The Gujarat High Court has suspended a non-bailable arrest warrant against senior journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta but asked him to appear before the designated court on the next date of hearing in a defamation suit filed by the Adani Group, his lawyer said.

The non-bailable warrant was issued on January 19 on the application of complainant Adani Power Ltd against Guha for remaining absent on the date of trial after an application for exemption on account of the pandemic moved by him was rejected, advocate Anand Yagnik said.

The high court suspended the warrant and issued notices. It directed Guha to remain present on the next date of trial before the court in Gujarat's Mundra in Kutch district, he said, adding Guha will have to furnish an undertaking that he will be present as and when the court requires his presence.

The next date of hearing before the high court is February 20, he said.

The Adani Group had filed the defamation suit following his June 2017 article on a ''Rs 500 crore bonanza'' the group got from the government.

