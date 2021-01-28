Left Menu

Islamic State ''deputy caliph'' killed in Iraq - Prime Minister

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:56 IST
Iraqi security forces have killed Abu Yaser al-Issawi, an Islamic State commander who had claimed to be the leader of the group in Iraq and its "deputy caliph", Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Thursday.

"Our heroic armed forces have eliminated Daesh commander Abu Yaser Al-Issawi as part of an intelligence-led operation," Kadhimi tweeted.

