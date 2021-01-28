Left Menu

HC refuses bail to teenager accused of repeatedly stabbing sleeping sister

There are nine incised wounds sustained by the victim on various parts of her body, including the front of the neck, the court said.The case dated back to June 17, 2019 when a man belonging to the Sihani Gate police station area lodged a complaint against his brothers minor son that he had stabbed his daughter repeatedly when he was asleep on the earlier night.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:21 IST
HC refuses bail to teenager accused of repeatedly stabbing sleeping sister
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court has refused to grant bail to a 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing his 14-year-old cousin repeatedly when she was sleeping in her home at night.

A bench of Justice J J Munir dismissed the bail plea of the minor boy from Ghaziabad, saying ''the manner and the circumstances in which the crime has been committed, places the tranquillity of the society at a serious level of threat''.

The court, however, directed the Ghaziabad's children court to expedite the boy's trial and conclude it within three months. Seeking bail for the boy, his counsel argued that his client is a young offender, aged a little less than 15 years, with no past criminal antecedents.

Quoting the provision of section 12(1) of the Juvenile Justice Act, he argued that a juvenile offender has a right to the bail which can be denied only in exceptional cases.

The prosecution counsel, however, opposed the plea, saying that if the accused is enlarged on bail, it would lead to the "ends of justice being defeated".

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court observed, "No doubt, in the case of a juvenile, bail is to be granted as a matter of course, but the legislature has distinctly engrafted three exceptions to the rule of universal bail.'' ''Circumstances of the crime show that the revisionist, for whatever reason, entered the living quarters of his uncle (father's brother), and stabbed his cousin, the victim, while the other family members were around," the court said.

"He did so when the victim was asleep at one am in the night. The evidence about the attack, that the medico-legal report shows, discloses a determined and dastardly attack, to do the victim to death. There are nine incised wounds sustained by the victim on various parts of her body, including the front of the neck,'' the court said.

The case dated back to June 17, 2019 when a man belonging to the Sihani Gate police station area lodged a complaint against his brother's minor son that he had stabbed his daughter repeatedly when he was asleep on the earlier night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China protests likely exclusion from Czech nuclear plant tender

China protested on Thursday against an agreement among Czech political party leaders not to allow Chinese firms to take part in a tender to build a new nuclear power plant on national security grounds, the Chinese embassy in Prague said. Cz...

Shashi Tharoor, six journalists booked for sedition in UP over January 26 violence in Delhi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists have been booked by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence during farmers tractor rally in Delhi, officials said on Thursday.The FIR was lodged at the Sector 20 p...

UP govt orders DMs, SSPs to ensure end of farmers' agitations in state

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered all District Magistrates DMs and Senior Superintendents of Police SSPs to ensure the end of all the farmers agitations in the state, government officials said. Earlier in the day, the Ghaziabad Distr...

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests 92 officials in 2020 for accepting bribes

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Thursday that it nabbed 92 officials which include 7 gazetted officers and 85 non-gazetted officials allegedly for accepting bribes. VB Chief Director-cum-Director general of police DGP BK Uppal said, Apa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021