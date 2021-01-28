Left Menu

Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard

Reuters | Winnipeg | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:22 IST
A judge reserved her decision on Thursday on whether to grant bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard ahead of a possible hearing on extradition to the United States on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Canadian police arrested Nygard in Winnipeg on Dec. 14 at the U.S. government's request under the countries' extradition treaty.

