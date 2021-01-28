WeWork in talks to go public through SPAC deal- WSJ

Office-sharing startup WeWork is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/wework-in-talks-to-combine-with-spac-or-raise-money-privately-11611857306 on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

WeWork did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

