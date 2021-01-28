Left Menu

Senior Islamic State figure killed in Iraq, PM says

Iraqi security forces have killed Abu Yaser al-Issawi, an Islamic State commander who had claimed to be the leader of the group in Iraq and its "deputy caliph", Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Thursday. "Our heroic armed forces have eliminated Daesh commander Abu Yaser Al-Issawi as part of an intelligence-led operation," Kadhimi tweeted.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:58 IST
Senior Islamic State figure killed in Iraq, PM says

Iraqi security forces have killed Abu Yaser al-Issawi, an Islamic State commander who had claimed to be the leader of the group in Iraq and its "deputy caliph", Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Thursday.

"Our heroic armed forces have eliminated Daesh commander Abu Yaser Al-Issawi as part of an intelligence-led operation," Kadhimi tweeted. "If this is indeed confirmed, it's significant news, al-Issawi headed up IS's entire Iraq operation," tweeted Charles Lister, a director at the Middle East Institute think tank in Washington. "It's worth awaiting more substantive evidence (..) previous claims have turned out to have been false."

Last week, Islamic State claimed responsibility for a twin suicide bombing that killed at least 32 people in a crowded Baghdad market. It was the first big suicide bombing in Iraq for three years. Iraqi authorities said the attack was a possible sign of the group reviving after its military defeat in 2017.

Suicide attacks on civilian targets were a near-daily tactic of the mainly Sunni Muslim insurgents during the U.S. occupation of Iraq after the invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003. Many of the insurgents were later recruited by Islamic State, whose fighters swept across a third of Iraq in 2014.

By 2017, however, Islamic State insurgents had been driven from all territory they held in Iraq. Their paramount leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, died in 2019 during a U.S. raid in neighbouring Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca prepared to publish EU vaccine contract -EU official

Pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca has signalled its readiness to publish a redacted version of its coronavirus vaccine delivery contract with the European Union, an EU official told Reuters on Thursday.The company insisted on blacking out...

White House says US outraged by release of Daniel Pearl's killer

The White House expressed outrage on Thursday that Pakistans Supreme Court ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading American journalist Daniel Pearl. Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was the main suspect in the 2002 kidnapping ...

US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds as earnings roll in, short worries ease

U.S. stocks rebounded on Thursday from sharp losses in the prior session in a broad rally as earnings season got off to a strong start and fears eased around hedge funds selling long positions to cover shorts. Heavyweights, including Micros...

France new daily COVID-19 cases remain high as third lockdown looms

French health authorities reported 23,770 new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours on Thursday, down from 26,916 on Wednesday but up from 22,848 last Thursday, adding to fears of a third national lockdown. French Health Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021