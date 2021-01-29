Left Menu

Iraq kills IS commander, a week after Baghdad suicide blasts

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 29-01-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 00:01 IST
Iraq kills IS commander, a week after Baghdad suicide blasts
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@IraqiPMO)

Iraqi security forces have killed a senior commander of the Islamic State group, the prime minister said on Thursday, a week after the rare, twin suicide bombing by IS militants killed dozens in Baghdad.

The Islamic State group had quickly claimed responsibility for the January 21 blasts at a busy open-air market in the Iraqi capital. At least 32 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted on Thursday that an "intelligence-led" operation in northern Iraq killed 39-year-old Abu Yasar al-Issawi, deputy commander and IS chief in Iraq.

The country's security forces have faced mounting pressure after the Jan. 21 attack in central Baghdad, with many saying the attack — the first to strike the Iraqi capital by the militant group in three years — was a failure of Iraq's intelligence.

"I gave my word to pursue the Daesh terrorists, we gave them a thundering response," al-Kadhimi said, referring to IS by its Arabic acronym.

Al-Issawi, born Jabbar al-Issawi, was killed in an operation west of the city of Kirkuk where IS militants are known to still have a presence. The operation was lead by Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service, in cooperation with Iraqi intelligence. Iraqi forces clashed with IS militants and al-Issawi was killed in the firefight, the counter-terrorism agency said on its Facebook page.

The Baghdad attack also came as the US-led coalition forges ahead with plans to withdraw troops from the country. US troops have gradually withdrawn from bases across Iraq to consolidate in Baghdad and the Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar.

However, Iraq remains heavily reliant on US weaponry and surveillance technology and expertise to root out IS presence across the country's north and the vast western desert.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca prepared to publish EU vaccine contract -EU official

Pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca has signalled its readiness to publish a redacted version of its coronavirus vaccine delivery contract with the European Union, an EU official told Reuters on Thursday.The company insisted on blacking out...

White House says US outraged by release of Daniel Pearl's killer

The White House expressed outrage on Thursday that Pakistans Supreme Court ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading American journalist Daniel Pearl. Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was the main suspect in the 2002 kidnapping ...

US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds as earnings roll in, short worries ease

U.S. stocks rebounded on Thursday from sharp losses in the prior session in a broad rally as earnings season got off to a strong start and fears eased around hedge funds selling long positions to cover shorts. Heavyweights, including Micros...

France new daily COVID-19 cases remain high as third lockdown looms

French health authorities reported 23,770 new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours on Thursday, down from 26,916 on Wednesday but up from 22,848 last Thursday, adding to fears of a third national lockdown. French Health Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021