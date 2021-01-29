Left Menu

3 drug peddlers held with 57 kg of poppy in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-01-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 00:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 57 kg of poppy here on Thursday, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Baljinder Singh, Azad Singh and Kulvinder Singh, all residents of Punjab, they said.

A police team intercepted two Punjab-bound trucks at Jhajjar Kotli and recovered 28.76 kg and 28.50 kg of poppy from the two vehicles, the police said.

In this regard, two cases were registered at Jhajjar Kotli police station and all three accused arrested, they said.

Further investigation in the two cases is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

