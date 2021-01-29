Jan Sahitya Utsav to begin on February 6

The annual Jan Sahitya Utsav organised by the Rajasthan Progressive Writers Association will begin on February 6.

Chief convenor of the festival Ish Madhu Talwar said this time the fest will be held virtually over eight days -- four Saturdays and Sundays of February -- and will have more than 50 sessions.

The inaugural session will be on ''our time and writing challenges''.

