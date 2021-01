Jan 28 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK, ON TWITTER, EXPRESSES AGREEMENT WITH LAWMAKER OCASIO-CORTEZ WHO SAID ROBINHOOD DECISION TO BAR SOME RETAIL STOCK PURCHASES WAS UNACCEPTABLE Source: https://bit.ly/2Yq8YuY

