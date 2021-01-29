Left Menu

Activists say Polish women seeking abortion panic as restrictions take effect

Polish women with scheduled abortions are calling advice services in panic, activists said, as Poland's government put into effect a ruling banning terminations of pregnancies with foetal defects, which amounts to a near total abortion ban. The ruling, first announced on Oct. 22 last year by the Constitutional Tribunal, led to weeks of massive protests, forcing the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government to delay its implementation.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 01:00 IST
Activists say Polish women seeking abortion panic as restrictions take effect

Polish women with scheduled abortions are calling advice services in panic, activists said, as Poland's government put into effect a ruling banning terminations of pregnancies with foetal defects, which amounts to a near total abortion ban.

The ruling, first announced on Oct. 22 last year by the Constitutional Tribunal, led to weeks of massive protests, forcing the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government to delay its implementation. Thousands protested across Poland as they waited for the court's verdict to be published in the official gazette late on Wednesday. On Thursday, hundreds gathered in Warsaw and other cities.

"I picked up about ten of these calls during the night " Krystyna Kacpura, director of Poland's Federation for Women and Family Planning (Federa) told Reuters on Thursday. "They were (from women but) also from doctors and gynecologists asking if this is in place, what should they do. 'The patient is ready for the procedure - should I send her home?'"

Under the new rules, terminations will be permitted only in cases of rape and incest, and when the mother's life or health is endangered. Doctors performing illegal abortions in Poland face jail. Abortions Without Borders, a support group helping women get abortions abroad whose number was spraypainted around Poland after the initial wave of protests, said it had received at least 30 calls from women by noon on Thursday.

Justyna Wydrzynska, a member of the support team, told Reuters she expected to have at least 100 calls by the end of the day. "You are not alone, we are with you and we are doing all we can so that everyone who contacts us gets all the support they need as soon as possible," she said.

MOVING FORWARD Polish conservatives who supported the new limitations rejoiced as the ruling came into full force on Thursday, arguing that they had finally secured equal human rights for unborn children and were shielding women from the trauma of abortion.

"There's a Polish saying that it's better to have ten children on your arm than one on your conscience, and I think this is part of our philosophy to protect life," said Maria Kurowska, a member of parliament representing socially conservative grouping United Poland, allied with the ruling nationalists. Supporters of the ruling insisted that it's now up to the Polish government to provide additional support to families that have to care for disabled and sick children.

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

In locked-down Lebanon, protester killed in night of unrest

A man was killed in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on Thursday in clashes between security forces and protesters angry over a strict lockdown that has cut off livelihoods in a collapsing economy. Omar Taybah, 30, was hit by a bullet overnight...

AstraZeneca prepared to publish EU vaccine contract -EU official

Pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca has signalled its readiness to publish a redacted version of its coronavirus vaccine delivery contract with the European Union, an EU official told Reuters on Thursday.The company insisted on blacking out...

White House says US outraged by release of Daniel Pearl's killer

The White House expressed outrage on Thursday that Pakistans Supreme Court ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading American journalist Daniel Pearl. Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was the main suspect in the 2002 kidnapping ...

US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds as earnings roll in, short worries ease

U.S. stocks rebounded on Thursday from sharp losses in the prior session in a broad rally as earnings season got off to a strong start and fears eased around hedge funds selling long positions to cover shorts. Heavyweights, including Micros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021