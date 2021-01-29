Incoming U.S Senate Banking chairman plans hearing on stock market

Incoming Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown said on Thursday that he plans to hold a hearing on the current state of the U.S. stock market.

"People on Wall Street only care about the rules when they’re the ones getting hurt," Brown said in a statement. His statement followed dramatic swings this week in prices of shares of GameStop and other stocks attributed to social media-driven trading. [nL4N2K33F3

