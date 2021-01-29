Left Menu

In locked-down Lebanon, protester killed in night of unrest

A man was killed in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on Thursday in clashes between security forces and protesters angry over a strict lockdown that has cut off livelihoods in a collapsing economy. Dozens marched at his funeral during the day. Witnesses and local media said police had fired live bullets as protesters tried to storm the northern city's government building.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 03:09 IST
In locked-down Lebanon, protester killed in night of unrest

A man was killed in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on Thursday in clashes between security forces and protesters angry over a strict lockdown that has cut off livelihoods in a collapsing economy. Omar Taybah, 30, was hit by a bullet overnight, according to a local hospital that treated him, a security source and residents. Dozens marched at his funeral during the day.

Witnesses and local media said police had fired live bullets as protesters tried to storm the northern city's government building. Scores of people were wounded. Security forces said they fired live rounds to disperse rioters who set the building's guard room on fire and ripped out a gate. The violence "led to the fall of a victim," the statement said without naming Taybah.

People poured back into Tripoli's main square later on Thursday. Police fired tear gas at protesters hurling Molotov cocktails. Flames engulfed the municipality as it caught fire just before midnight, with plumes of grey smoke billowing out of the windows.

It was the fourth straight night of unrest in one of Lebanon's poorest cities, after the government imposed a 24-hour curfew to curb a COVID-19 surge that has killed more than 2,500. OVERWHELMED HOSPITALS

Aid workers warn the lockdown is piling extra hardship on the poor, now more than half the population, with little government aid. "People are tired. There's poverty, misery, lockdown and there's no work. ... Our problem is the politicians," said Samir Agha at the protest overnight.

A currency crash has triggered fears of rising hunger. Still, Lebanese leaders have yet to launch a rescue plan or enact reforms to unlock aid, prompting rebuke including from foreign donors. Human Rights Watch called for an investigation into Thursday's death. "The government neglected the needs of Tripoli's people and used brute force ... when they demanded a better life," researcher Aya Majzoub said.

Lebanon's Internal Security Forces said rioters threw hand grenades, including at a patrol, injuring at least nine officers. They pledged to respond with "full severity and decisiveness." Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab has said the coronavirus lockdown was necessary.

Hospitals, fighting some of the region's highest infection levels, were already struggling with supply shortages due to the liquidity crunch. Lebanon's financial meltdown, on a scale it has never seen before, erupted in 2019 into protests against leaders who oversaw decades of state graft. (Additional reporting by Imad Creidi and Laila Bassam Editing by Rosalba O'Brien, William Maclean, Frances Kerry and Richard Chang)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape

A federal judge in Boston on Thursday rejected a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to Japan to face charges they helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country.The ruling by U.S. District Judge...

Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine is 89.3% effective in UK trial, less in South Africa

Novavax Inc said on Thursday its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3 effective in preventing COVID-19 in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom, and was nearly as effective in protecting against the more highly contagious variant first discovered...

Pakistan court orders release of Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl

Pakistans Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, a decision that has left his family in complete shock, lawyers said. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called t...

ANALYSIS-Biden's climate change orders fast and furious, but lasting change will be harder

U.S. President Joe Biden made quick work signing a slew of sweeping executive orders targeting climate change that ranged from freezing federal oil and gas leasing to eliminating the fossil fuel industrys lucrative subsidies.But making thes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021