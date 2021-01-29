U.S. ready to prosecute man acquitted in Pakistan of American reporter's murder - Blinken

U.S. ready to prosecute man acquitted in Pakistan of American reporter's murder - BlinkenReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 03:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 03:11 IST
The U.S. is prepared to prosecute in the United States the man acquitted by Pakistan's top court of the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
The Pakistani Supreme Court's decision to acquit Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh "is an affront to terrorism victims everywhere, including in Pakistan," Blinken said in a statement, adding that Washington expected Pakistan to review its legal options to "ensure justice is served."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares make cautious gains after Wall Street rises as U.S. yields fall
U.S. security forces probe threats, ramp up to prevent repeat of Capitol mayhem
U.S. surpasses 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide
U.N. aid chief to urge U.S. to reverse plan to blacklist Yemen's Houthis
WRAPUP 16-U.S. House impeaches Trump for a second time; 10 Republicans vote yes