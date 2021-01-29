Left Menu

FACTBOX-What is Britain's citizenship offer for Hong Kong residents?

- they would not have been a British dependent territories citizen but for a connection with Hong Kong. A BN(O) passport holder is still subject to immigration controls and does not accord the automatic right to live or work in Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 05:31 IST
FACTBOX-What is Britain's citizenship offer for Hong Kong residents?

Below are details of a British scheme offering a path to citizenship for more than 5 million people in Hong Kong after London declared that China had broken the terms of a 1984 handover treaty by imposing a new security law. WHAT IS A BRITISH NATIONAL OVERSEAS?

The offer applies to those with British National (Overseas) status and their dependants. This is a special status created under British law in 1987 that specifically relates to Hong Kong. It allows adults and children to register and hold a BN(O) passport if:

- they were a British dependent territories citizen by connection with Hong Kong. - they would not have been a British dependent territories citizen but for a connection with Hong Kong.

A BN(O) passport holder is still subject to immigration controls and does not accord the automatic right to live or work in Britain. As of Oct. 2 2020, there are 469,416 holders of BN(O) passports, and the government estimates there are around 2.9 million BN(O)s with a further 2.3 million eligible dependents.

WHAT IS BRITAIN OFFERING BN(O)s? Britain is granting BN(O)s a five-year visa that allows them to live and work in Britain. After five years, BN(O)s will be able to apply for "settled status".

After 12 months with settled status, they can apply for citizenship. The immediate family of those with BN(O) status will also be eligible.

WHAT ARE THE CRITERIA? There will be no skills tests or minimum income requirements, economic needs tests or caps on numbers.

Applicants do not need to have a job before coming to the UK - they can look for work once there. Their immediate dependants may include non-BN(O) citizens. BN(O) citizens must have no serious criminal convictions and will need to show they can support themselves and their dependents for at least six months.

They will need to pay visa fees and the Immigration Health Surcharge. The visa costs 250 pounds ($340) per person. If they subsequently apply for citizenship after they become settled, they must meet the criteria and pay the applicable fees. WHEN WILL THE CHANGES COME INTO FORCE?

The government will open the Hong Kong BN(O) Visa for applications on Jan. 31. Eligible applicants can apply online and book an appointment to register their fingerprints at a visa application centre. From Feb. 23 some will be able to make the application visa a smartphone app.

BN(O) citizens do not need to hold a BN(O) passport in order to apply for the visa, so there is no need to apply for or renew a BN(O) passport specifically for this purpose. ($1 = 0.7328 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Former Obama aide to be tapped as Iran envoy, angering hawks

A top national security aide to former President Barack Obama is expected to be tapped as US envoy for Iran this week, several people familiar with the matter said Thursday.The appointment of the aide, Rob Malley, would exacerbate an alread...

Documentary 'Assassins' tells the strange story of the murder of Kim Jong Un's half-brother

Nearly four years after the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Uns estranged half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, a new documentary seeks to shed light on the brazen airport murder and the involvement of the two young women accused of car...

TAKE A LOOK-From Reddit rally to trade curbs: The retail trading frenzy

An army of retail investors that has routed Wall Streets professionals in recent days was dealt a blow on Thursday, after online brokerages Robinhood Markets Inc and Interactive Brokers restricted trading in red-hot GameStop and several oth...

AstraZeneca to seek Japan's approval of COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-Feb -Yomiuri

AstraZeneca Plc will file for Japanese approval of its COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, making it the second vaccine maker to seek approval in Japan. Although the British-Swedish company started dom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021