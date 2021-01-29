User reports indicate Morgan Stanley's E-Trade is having problems - Downdetector

User reports on Downdetector.com indicated Morgan Stanley-owned E-Trade was having problems, the website said late on Thursday.

The portal, which tracks outages, said most incidents were of people reporting issues while logging in to the electronic trading platform.

E-Trade did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Also Read: Morgan Stanley profit surges on trading strength

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)