Fire at factory in northwest Delhi

A fire broke out at a factory in northwest Delhi's Inderlok area on Friday morning, officials said.

According to the fire department, it received information about the blaze at 9.20 am, following which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control at 10.25 am, the officials said.

