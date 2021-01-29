Left Menu

6 hurt in clash over property dispute in UP's Chitrakoot: Police

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 29-01-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 11:23 IST
6 hurt in clash over property dispute in UP's Chitrakoot: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six people were injured following a clash over a plot of land on the Chibo road located under the Rajapur police station in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

There is an ongoing dispute between Bhola Mishra and Manoj Tiwari over the ownership of a housing plot on the Chibo road in Rajapur township and the matter is in court, Rajapur Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Singh said.

On Thursday afternoon, the associates of Mishra and Tiwari armed with lathis and axes clashed with each other, resulting in injuries to six people, the SHO said.

The police rushed to the spot and took the injured to a government hospital, he added.

Both sides have got FIRs lodged over the incident and a probe is on, the SHO said, adding that no arrest has so far been made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Morgan Stanley's E-Trade platform hit by outages- Downdetector

Morgan Stanley-owned E-Trade was experiencing problems on its electronic trading platform late on Thursday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.Customers reported incidents of having trouble logging in and placing orders...

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea in UAPA case

A court here has rejected the bail plea of Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita, booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA in a northeast Delhi riots case.Additional Session...

Tennis-Excitement is rising for Azarenka ahead of Australian Open

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka is enjoying her career like never before and even spending 14 days in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open has not been enough to dampen her renewed enthusiasm for the game. Azarenka, who won bot...

Saveo gets USD 4 mn funding from Matrix Partners India, RTP Global and others

Saveo Healthtech, a B2B e-commerce marketplace for pharmacies, on Friday said it has raised USD 4 million about Rs 29.1 crore in funding, co-led by Matrix Partners India and RTP Global.The seed round saw participation from Incubate Fund and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021