Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea in UAPA case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:08 IST
A court here has rejected the bail plea of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita, booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a northeast Delhi riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, in his order passed on Thursday, said the allegations against Kalita prima facie seem to be true.

Kalita was arrested in the case for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy behind the riots.

Communal violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) was founded in 2015 with an aim to make hostels and paying-guest accommodations less restrictive for women students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

