China will not recognise British passport for Hong Kong residents from Sunday

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:21 IST
China said on Friday that it would not recognise the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a valid travel document or for identification starting from Jan. 31. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing.

Beijing's move to impose a national security law in June last year prompted Britain to offer refuge to almost 3 million Hong Kong residents eligible for BNO passport from Jan. 31.

