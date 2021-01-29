China will not recognise British passport for Hong Kong residents from Sunday

China said on Friday that it would not recognise the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a valid travel document or for identification starting from Jan. 31. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing.

Beijing's move to impose a national security law in June last year prompted Britain to offer refuge to almost 3 million Hong Kong residents eligible for BNO passport from Jan. 31.

