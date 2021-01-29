China will not recognise British passport for Hong Kong residents from Sunday

China will not recognise British passport for Hong Kong residents from SundayReuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:21 IST
China said on Friday that it would not recognise the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a valid travel document or for identification starting from Jan. 31. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing.
Beijing's move to impose a national security law in June last year prompted Britain to offer refuge to almost 3 million Hong Kong residents eligible for BNO passport from Jan. 31.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
