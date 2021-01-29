Left Menu

Maha: One injured in firing, two booked

One person was injured aftera man fired at him over a dispute about a road in Aurangabadcity of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.The incident took place around Thursday midnight, theysaid.An offence was registered against two persons in thisconnection at the City Chowk police station on Friday morning,an official said.The incident took place on Nehru Bhawan to AurangabadMunicipal Corporation road in Buddi lane area of the city, hesaid.There is a scrap godown in Buddi lane area owned byRajabhai Mehboob.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:04 IST
Maha: One injured in firing, two booked
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One person was injured aftera man fired at him over a dispute about a road in Aurangabadcity of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around Thursday midnight, theysaid.

An offence was registered against two persons in thisconnection at the City Chowk police station on Friday morning,an official said.

''The incident took place on Nehru Bhawan to AurangabadMunicipal Corporation road in Buddi lane area of the city,'' hesaid.

There is a scrap godown in Buddi lane area owned byRajabhai Mehboob. One Jabbar and his brother Razzak staynearby and the route to their house goes through the godownpremises, the official said.

''Late night on Thursday, Rajabhai and Razzak quarreledover some material of the godown lying on the road. Soon,Jabbar and Rajabhai's employee Akram Shaikh also startedarguing,'' DCP Nikesh Khatmode told PTI.

Akram fired one round, which hit Jabbar's thigh, hesaid.

On hearing the sound of firing, people gathered at thespot, following which Rajabhai and Akram ran away, he said.

According to Khatmode, Jabbar has been admitted to ahospital.

An offence under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder),323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and the Arms Act was registeredagainst the two accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Prez mentions railways' Kisan Rail in his address in Parliament

The ambitious Kisan Rail project of the railways found a mention in President Ram Nath Kovinds address in Parliament on Friday, indicating its significance for the government as a service for the agriculture sector.Announced by Finance Mini...

Maha: Two booked for assaulting traffic cop in Bhiwandi

The police have filed an FIRagainst two persons for allegedly abusing and manhandling atraffic constable in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thanedistrict, an official said on Friday.A case under sections 353 assaulting a publicservant and oth...

Nitish Kumar expresses grief over passing away of economist Shaibal Gupta

By Nitish Kumar Expresses Grief Over Passing Away Of Economist Shaibal Gupta Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences on the death of economist Shaibal Gupta on Friday and said that his absence will always be felt.In a tw...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on long-short battle, European vaccine row

European stocks and U.S. stock futures fell on Friday and the safe-haven dollar looked set for a weekly gain as a Wall Street battle between hedge funds and retail investors and a row in Europe over COVID-19 vaccine supply cooled risk appet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021