Maha: One injured in firing, two booked

One person was injured aftera man fired at him over a dispute about a road in Aurangabadcity of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around Thursday midnight, theysaid.

An offence was registered against two persons in thisconnection at the City Chowk police station on Friday morning,an official said.

''The incident took place on Nehru Bhawan to AurangabadMunicipal Corporation road in Buddi lane area of the city,'' hesaid.

There is a scrap godown in Buddi lane area owned byRajabhai Mehboob. One Jabbar and his brother Razzak staynearby and the route to their house goes through the godownpremises, the official said.

''Late night on Thursday, Rajabhai and Razzak quarreledover some material of the godown lying on the road. Soon,Jabbar and Rajabhai's employee Akram Shaikh also startedarguing,'' DCP Nikesh Khatmode told PTI.

Akram fired one round, which hit Jabbar's thigh, hesaid.

On hearing the sound of firing, people gathered at thespot, following which Rajabhai and Akram ran away, he said.

According to Khatmode, Jabbar has been admitted to ahospital.

An offence under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder),323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and the Arms Act was registeredagainst the two accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)