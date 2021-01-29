Left Menu

6 killed as lorry, auto collide head-on in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:32 IST
Six people were killed when a lorry and an autorickshaw collided head-on at a village inMahabubabad district of Telangana on Friday, police said The six - three men and as many women - were in the auto, the police said.

The accident occurred in Marrimitta village, they said.

As per preliminary information, negligence on the part of the lorry driver was believed to be the cause of the mishap, they added.

Expressing grief over the deaths, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved families.

