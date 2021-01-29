Left Menu

Tibetan culture advocate released after 5-year prison term

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-01-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:18 IST
Tibetan culture advocate released after 5-year prison term
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Tibetan shopkeeper convicted of inciting separatism based on his comments in a New York Times documentary was released Friday after serving a five-year prison sentence, advocacy groups said.

Tashi Wangchuk's release was reported by the writers group PEN America and the International Campaign for Tibet. There was no official comment and his lawyer did not answer calls to his cellphone.

Tashi was detained on January 29, 2016, after his comments appeared complaining about the erosion of Tibetan culture and language in the tightly secured region.

Tashi never received a fair trial and was a victim of a "broader campaign of Chinese authorities cracking down on ethnic minority rights," PEN spokesperson Stephen Fee said in a statement.

He is now expected to remain under police supervision during a five-year period during which his political rights will be suspended.

Rights groups had condemned the sentence, saying Tashi, now 37, had committed no crime under either international law or the Chinese Constitution.

Tashi was detained two months after the video and an accompanying article were released. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of incitement to separatism.

The case highlighted the authoritarian government's extreme sensitivity to issues involving ethnic minorities — especially Tibetans and Uighurs native to the northwestern region of Xinjiang — as well as the risks Chinese citizens run when criticizing government policies to foreign media.

The nine-minute video made by The New York Times in 2015 was presented as the sole evidence against Tashi. It described how Tashi tried to sue local officials for denying Tibetans education in their own language and Buddhist culture. The Times' website is blocked in China.

In the documentary, Tashi, described as a shopkeeper, spoke extensively in China's main language, Mandarin, about the "pressure and fear" felt by Tibetans and his worry that their culture is being wiped out through the steady erosion of their language.

The Himalayan region is almost entirely off limits to foreign media. As with Xinjiang, rights groups report frequent detentions, economic marginalisation, a suffocating security presence and heavy pressure to assimilate culturally and linguistically with China's Han majority while pledging loyalty to the ruling Communist Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Upton warns of mental illnesses due to extended stay in bio-bubble

Former India mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton on Friday implored sports bodies across the globe, including the BCCI, to conduct extensive studies and prevent athletes from developing mental illnesses due to extended stay in bio-secure ...

Singapore PM Lee calls for robust system to verify COVID-19 vaccinations

Countries should work together to develop a robust system to verify the authenticity of COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday in a special address to the World Economic Forum WEF Davos Agen...

Govt destroying livelihood of farmers through the new agri laws, alleges Rahul Gandhi at press conference.

Govt destroying livelihood of farmers through the new agri laws, alleges Rahul Gandhi at press conference....

ADB and Credo Bank sign $4m loan to support agricultural MSMEs in Georgia

The Asian Development Bank ADB and Credo Bank JSC Credo signed a 4 million loan to support agricultural micro, small and medium-sized enterprises MSMEs, low-income farm households, women-owned MSMEs, and agri-tourism in Georgia.Credos servi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021