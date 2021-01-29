Want to settle dispute through mediation: Munde, woman to HC

Maharashtra Minister for SocialJustice Dhananjay Munde and a woman, with whom he was in arelationship earlier and has two children, informed BombayHigh Court that they have decided to settle their disputesbefore a mediator.

Munde had, in December, filed a defamation suit in theHigh Court seeking an order restraining the woman from postinghis private pictures and videos on her social media accounts.

Munde, in his suit, claimed the woman had uploadedseveral such photos.

The HC, on December 16, in an interim order, directedthe woman to not post any private photos or videos of theplaintiff (Munde) on her social media accounts.

On January 28, when the plea came up for hearingbefore a single bench of Justice A K Menon, the minister andthe woman's advocates told the court the two had decided tosettle their disputes out of court through mediation.

The two parties tendered their consent terms agreeingto the appointment of V K Tahilramani, former Chief Justice ofthe Madras High Court, as mediator.

Justice Menon accepted the same and requested themediator to fix a preliminary meeting.

The interim relief granted by HC in December directingthe woman to not post any private photos and videos of herselfand Munde on her social media accounts shall continue tillfurther orders.

The woman's sister had earlier this month lodged arape complaint against Munde. She, however, later withdrew thecomplaint.

