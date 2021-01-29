Left Menu

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:09 IST
Maha to have 36 courts to try cases under Shakti Act: Deshmukh

As many as 36 courts will beset up in Maharashtra to try cases under the Shakti Act anddedicated police teams will be appointed to investigate thesecases, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday.

The minister, who heads the joint select committee ofMaharashtra legislature looking into the Shakti Act draftbill, was in Aurangabad to discuss the bill with organisationsrepresenting women and lawyers.

Dedicated police teams under an officer of deputysuperintendent of police rank will be appointed to probe casesregistered under the Shakti Act, the minister said during apress conference here.

At least 36 dedicated courts will be set up to trycases under the Act, he said.

''We have obtained necessary permissions from theCentral government,'' he said, adding that points coming out ofthese discussions will be used to strengthen the framework ofthe law.

Investigations in cases registered under Shakti Actwill be completed within 15 working days from the date theoffence is registered, while the trial shall be completedwithin 30 working days, the minister said.

''If a complaint filed by a woman is found fake duringthe probe, there will be a provision for punishment,'' headded.

Meanwhile, speaking about recruitments for the policedepartment, Deshmukh said 12,500 policemen will be recruitedacross the state.

In first phase, the recruitment will be undertaken for5300 jobs, while the remaining will be completed in the secondphase, he said.

The Shakti Act draft bill proposes crucial changes toexisting laws on violence against women and children. Itprovides for strict punishments, including the death penaltyand fine up to Rs 10 lakh, for crimes such as rape, acidattack, and derogatory material on social media against womenand children.

The Maharashtra Shakti criminal law (MaharashtraAmendment) Act, 2020 and the Special Court and Machinery forImplementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, 2020, werecleared by the state cabinet and the draft bill was sent tothe committee during the winter session of the legislature.

