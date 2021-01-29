Left Menu

Israel treating bomb blast near its embassy in New Delhi as terrorism, official says

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:29 IST
Israel treating bomb blast near its embassy in New Delhi as terrorism, official says

Israel is treating a small bomb blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday, which did not injure anyone, as a terrorist incident, an Israeli official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

New Delhi police said there had been no injuries and no damage to the building, adding: "Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron says he will visit Lebanon a third time, roadmap still on table - Al Arabiya

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Frances road map for Lebanon was still on the table and that he planned to make a third visit there, Al Arabiya television reported.Speaking at a media round table, he said the French plan was t...

Germany restricts travel from virus variant countries

Germany will impose restrictions on travel from Brazil, Britain, Portugal and South Africa, the countries in which more infectious variants of the coronavirus are in wide circulation, according to a draft government regulation seen by Reute...

France's Macron says nuclear talks with Iran will be strict - Arabiya TV

French President Emmanuel Macron said negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal would be very strict and should include Saudi Arabia, Al Arabiya television reported on Friday.It said Macron told a media briefing that included the Saudi-owned ch...

Rahul has given call for violence: BJP

The BJP on Friday accused Rahul Gandhi of declaring war on Indians and giving a call for violence after the Congress leader warned the government that if farmers protest is not defused then their agitation will spread across the country.At ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021