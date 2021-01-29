Israel treating bomb blast near its embassy in New Delhi as terrorism, official says

Israel treating bomb blast near its embassy in New Delhi as terrorism, official saysReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:29 IST
Israel is treating a small bomb blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday, which did not injure anyone, as a terrorist incident, an Israeli official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
New Delhi police said there had been no injuries and no damage to the building, adding: "Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation."
