FIR filed in Bhopal against Shashi Tharoor, others for instigating tweets over R-Day violence

An FIR has been registered against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, several senior journalists and others in Bhopal by a local farmer on Friday for allegedly making defamatory and instigating posts on their Twitter handles regarding the Republic Day violence in the national capital.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:34 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been registered against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, several senior journalists and others in Bhopal by a local farmer on Friday for allegedly making defamatory and instigating posts on their Twitter handles regarding the Republic Day violence in the national capital. Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Zone II), Bhopal said, "An FIR has been filed by Sanjay Raghuvansi, a farmer against Shashi Tharoor, senior journalists and others for disrupting the peace and social harmony by posting defamatory and instigating tweets on their Twitter handles and falsely accusing Delhi Police of the murder of a person on January 26."

The senior police official said the FIR has been registered under sections 153A (1B) and 505 (2) of Indian Penal Code and an investigation would be done regarding the matter. Violence erupted on January 26 during the 'Kisan Tractor Rally' in several areas of the national capital in which a total of 394 police personnel sustained injuries and several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors.

A total of 22 FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police with one of them mentioning the incident at ITO where a farmer died after his tractor overturned. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

