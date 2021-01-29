India foreign min: No effort spared to find culprits of blast outside Israeli embassy

India foreign min: No effort spared to find culprits of blast outside Israeli embassyReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:57 IST
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that he had spoken to his counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi about a blast outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.
"We take this very seriously," he said on Twitter. "Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits."
