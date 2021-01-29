Left Menu

HM Amit Shah briefed by Delhi Police on blast near Israeli Embassy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:05 IST
HM Amit Shah briefed by Delhi Police on blast near Israeli Embassy
File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Friday briefed by the Delhi Police about an IED blast near the Israeli Embassy here, officials said.

After the incident, the minister has been in touch with the Delhi Police top brass and is constantly monitoring the situation.

Shah has been briefed about the situation following the blast on APJ Abdul Kalam Road, a very high-security zone in the national capital, a home ministry official said.

The minister has directed the police to take all necessary steps to investigate and find out the perpetrators of the crime, the official said.

Some cars were damaged in the minor blast that took place near a pavement outside the embassy. No one was injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden to sign order to modernize the U.S. immigration system on Tuesday

President Joe Biden plans to sign a directive modernizing the U.S. immigration system on Tuesday, later than previously expected due to delays in confirming a new secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, the White House said on Fr...

Expanding children, parent, relative definition will leave no scope for ambiguity: parl panel

Expanding the definition of children, parent and relative in a draft bill will leave no scope for any legal ambiguity, a parliamentary standing committee report said.The bill aims to expand the definition of children to include son-in-law, ...

Christians, Hindus are victims of vote-bank politics: BJP

EDS Adds details from Surendrans press conference Thrissur Kerala, Jan 29 PTI Seeking to reach outto Christians ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, the BJP onFriday alleged that the people belonging to the secondlargest minority community a...

Rahul has given call for violence: BJP

The BJP on Friday accused Rahul Gandhi of declaring war on Indians and giving a call for violence after the Congress leader warned the government that if farmers protest is not defused then their agitation will spread across the country.At ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021