Out on bail, murder convict held in Rajasthan's Kota

A notorious history sheeter, who was on bail since 2014 after being convicted in a murder case, was arrested near Dara here after a massive search operation, police said on Friday.

Aslam Khan alias Chintu (40), who was convicted for murdering labour union leader Jamil Ahmad in 2005, was granted bail by the apex court in March 2014.

The police team arrested Aslam on Thursday night from the roadside near Dara in Kota district. At least six separate teams of Kota police fanned out to several states after the top court on January 7 rejected his bail plea and ordered for his arrest within three weeks.

DIG (Kota range) Ravi Dutt Goad told reporters on Friday that the convict did not surrender to the police but was arrested from the spot.

Since the first criminal case was lodged against him in 1998, Aslam was named in several criminal cases of robbery, murder, attempt to murder, loot, and bullying the witnesses. In 2009, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case of tempo union president Jamil Ahmad, who was shot dead by Aslam on September 25, 2005. He secured bail from the Supreme Court in March 2014.

Out on bail, Aslam is alleged to have resumed his criminal activities.

A Special Leave Petition (SLP) was filed by the Rajasthan government with the list of Aslam's crimes committed while being out on bail in the Supreme Court earlier in the month.

Taking serious note of the criminal record of Aslam during the period of his bail, the court revoked Aslam's bail and issued orders to arrest him within three weeks and also directed the state home secretary to appear in person before the court with status report in case of failure to comply by the order.

In pursuance of the case, the state home department on January 19 announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh on the arrest of Aslam.

After the order, authorities had last week carried out demolition drive of his house and razed a portion of the house after serving notice.

Kota City SP Vikas Pathak monitored the entire operation with six police teams formed to arrest Aslam, the DIG said adding that the convict had constantly changed his locations from Jaipur, Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and lastly his location was traced to Jhalawar.

On a tip-off, he was reportedly waiting on the roadside for some vehicle on Thursday night when a special team comprising Inspectors Manoj Sikarwal, Neeraj Gupta and Amar Singh reached the spot and detained Aslam, the senior policeman said.

He was was produced before a court on Friday evening and sent to jail to resume his life term after a mandatory COVID-19 test was taken, SHO Gumanpur police station Manoj Sikarwal said.

