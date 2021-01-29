Encounter underway in J-K's Pulwama
An encounter is currently underway at Lelhar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:07 IST
An encounter is currently underway at Lelhar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
"#Encounter has started at #Lelhar area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir zone police tweeted. More details are awaited. (ANI)
