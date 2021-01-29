Left Menu

Encounter underway in J-K's Pulwama

An encounter is currently underway at Lelhar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An encounter is currently underway at Lelhar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

"#Encounter has started at #Lelhar area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir zone police tweeted. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

