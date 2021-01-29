Left Menu

Homeless harassed: Indore video goes viral, MP CM takes action

PTI | Indorebhopal | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:24 IST
Madhya Pradesh ChiefMinister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday suspended an IndoreMunicipal Corporation official after videos of homeless peoplebeing driven out of the city and dropped near a village inbiting cold went viral on social media.

IMC Deputy Commissioner Pratap Solanki was placedunder suspension and attached to the Urban DevelopmentDirectorate in Bhopal, while two civic staff were dismissedfrom service, officials said.

In the video, the IMC's anti-encroachment squad can beseen transporting people, many of them weak and old with justrags and torn bags as possession, in a truck and dropping themnear Shipra village outside Indore city.

In the video, after villagers protested, the IMC staffcan be seen taking the people back to the city.

IMC additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar saidthe people were to be shifted to government run refuge centresto protect them from the cold, and said an inquiry wasunderway to find out why they were left outside the city.

