Left Menu

Conduct municipal polls in Bengal as soon as possible: HC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:42 IST
Conduct municipal polls in Bengal as soon as possible: HC

The Calcutta High Court onFriday directed that all steps should be taken to holdmunicipal elections in West Bengal as early as feasible sincethe terms of the councillors have long expired.

The court said that as far the date or dates forholding the municipal elections are concerned, the decision isto be taken by the State Election Commission and the stategovernment in consultation with each other, fairly andjudiciously, taking all logistic factors into consideration,so that a peaceful and an uninterrupted electoral process forthe municipal bodies is undertaken.

Noting that the terms of the councillors of themunicipal bodies in question has long expired, a divisionbench comprising justices IP Mukerji and Md Nizamuddindirected that ''all steps should be taken to convene and holdthe municipal election as early as it is feasible''.

Passing the order on two PILs praying for a directionto hold elections to 106 municipalities and six municipalcorporations in the state, the court observed that the issuepertaining to Kolkata Municipal Corporation is pendingadjudication before the Supreme Court and hence is not underits consideration.

The division bench accepted the submission of theState Election Commission that the electoral roll for themunicipal elections can only be finalised after the electoralroll for the West Bengal assembly elections in 2021 isfinalised, observing that it has every reason to believe thatit will be completed shortly.

SEC counsel Sonal Sinha submitted that at present theState Election Commission is undertaking the task ofdelineating constituencies and preparation of electoral rollsfor the municipal elections.

She further submitted that the electoral rolls canonly be finalised after the State Election Commissionfinalises the electoral roll for the West Bengal LegislativeAssembly elections to be held in 2021 and when this task isover, the date or dates for holding the civic body electionswould be decided.

Additional Advocate-General Abhratosh Majumdar,representing the state, submitted that the municipal and thestate assembly elections cannot be held at the same time,because the entire administrative machinery of the state wouldbe engaged in tackling the assembly elections, and that therewould be an administrative problem in holding two electionssimultaneously.

Bikash Bhattacharya, senior advocate appearing for thepetitioners in both the cases, submitted that the term of thecouncillors of the municipal bodies has long expired, and thatthere is an urgent need to hold the civic elections.

He submitted that the administrative machineryrequired for conducting the municipal elections is many timessmaller than what is required to conduct the assemblyelections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NATO countries want to keep forces in Afghanistan but need U.S. support - Afghan president

NATO alliance members are very much interested in keeping troops in Afghanistan but they cannot remain without critical types of U.S. support, President Ashraf Ghani said on Friday.The Afghan leader spoke as the new administration of U.S. P...

TRAU hold high flying Churchill to 1-1 draw

An injury-struck Churchill Brothers were held to a 1-1 draw by Tiddim Road Union Athletic TRAU in a Hero I-League match, here on Friday.Despite the draw, Churchill managed to maintain their position at the top of the I-League standings with...

ED attaches Rs 194-cr assets of Manav Bharti Univ group in HP fake degree case

The ED has attached assets worth over Rs 194 crore belonging to the Manav Bharti University, its associated concerns and promoters in connection with a money laundering probe against them linked to an alleged fake degree scam that emerged i...

Javadekar interacts with NCC cadets who took part in R-Day parade

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday interacted with National Cadet Corps NCC cadets from Maharashtra who took part in this years Republic Day parade at Rajpath in the national capital. Taking on Twitter, Javadekar said that it was a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021