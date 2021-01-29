Left Menu

Three Hizb militants killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama; another gunbattle underway

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:45 IST
Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants were on Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district where another gunbattle was underway, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Mandoora in the Tral area following information about the presence of militants there, they said.

An encounter broke out after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retailed and killed three ultras in swift action, police said.

The slain militants were identified as Waris Hassan, Aarif Bashir and Ahtishamul Haq. They were affiliated with proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, the police said.

The trio was allegedly involved in several terror crimes, including a grenade attack in Tral bus stand area on January 2 this year.

Another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Lelhaar area of Pulwama district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

The exchange of firing between the two sides was going on intermittently, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

