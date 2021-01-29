Centre notifies resignation of Justice Sunil Awasthi of Madhya Pradesh High Court
Justice Sunil Kumar Awasthi has tendered his resignation from the office with effect from January 2, 2021.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:49 IST
Justice Sunil Kumar Awasthi has tendered his resignation from the office with effect from January 2, 2021. According to a notification by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Justice Awasthi tendered his resignation in pursuance Article 217 (1) (a) of the Consitution.
Justice Awasthi, joined Judicial Service on October 15, 1985, as Civil Judge Class II and served in various capacities at different places as a Judicial Officer. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on October 13, 2016, and later as Permanent Judge on March 17, 2018. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
