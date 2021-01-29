Biden priority is dealing with Iran's growing fissile material stockpile - Sullivan

Biden priority is dealing with Iran's growing fissile material stockpile - SullivanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:34 IST
A critical early priority for the Biden administration is to deal with an escalating crisis with Iran as Tehran gets closer to having enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.
"From our perspective, a critical early priority has to be to deal with what is an escalating nuclear crisis as they (Iran) move closer and closer to having enough fissile material for a weapon," Sullivan told an online program sponsored by the U.S. Institute of Peace.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- Biden
- Iran
- Jake Sullivan
- Sullivan
ALSO READ
Vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan
Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy
Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy
Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy
Confirmation hearing postponed for Biden's intel chief pick