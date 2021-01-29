Left Menu

Allahabad HC stays arrest of 'Mirzapur' makers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani

However, the petitioners shall offer full cooperation in the investigation, the court said.The action crime thriller series on Amazon Prime Video created by Karan Anshuman who wrote the script along with Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna took the audiences along the dark world of guns, drugs and lawlessness.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:26 IST
Allahabad HC stays arrest of 'Mirzapur' makers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of producers of ''Mirzapur'' web series -- Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani -- in connection with a first information report that accused them of improper and indecent portrayal of the town Mirzapur and outraging religious belief.

However, a division bench of justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Subhash Chand directed the petitioners to offer full cooperation in the investigation while granting the relief. Hearing a writ petition filed by Akhtar and Sidhwani, the court issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and complainant seeking their replies and listed the case in the first week of March.

The FIR was registered against Akhtar and Sidhwani at Kotwali Dehat Police Station in Mirzapur district under sections 295-A , 504, 505 and 34 of IPC and 67-A of IT Act.

The petitioners' counsels argued that no offence was made out against Akhtar and Sidhwani. There was no allegation that the web series was produced with any deliberate or malicious intention of outraging the religious and social feelings of the citizens of India or to insult the religious and social feelings of the people of any particular class, they said.

''Having regard to the facts of the case and the submissions made, till the next date of listing or till submission of police report under Section 173(2) CrPC, whichever is earlier, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioners in pursuance of the FIR registered. However, the petitioners shall offer full cooperation in the investigation,'' the court said.

The action crime thriller series on Amazon Prime Video created by Karan Anshuman who wrote the script along with Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna took the audiences along the dark world of guns, drugs and lawlessness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood puts license in jeopardy by refusing mental health evaluation

L. Lin Wood, a lawyer who played a role in former President Donald Trumps attempts to overturn his election defeat, put his law license in jeopardy on Friday by saying on social media that he would not undergo a mental health evaluation req...

Empty halls, cancelled shots: France's COVID vaccine rollout falters

Renaud Georges was days from receiving his first coronavirus vaccine shot, an injection he hoped would allow him to hug his grandchildren for the first time in months. Then he received a text message informing him the appointment was cancel...

Qatar Airways says new bookings from UAE, South Africa, Rwanda are temporarily suspended - tweet

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended acceptance of new bookings from the United Arab Emirates for the next seven days due to the British governments concerns, the airlines said in a tweet on Friday.Qatar Airways also said South Africa an...

Moderna COVID vaccines delayed in Europe and elsewhere, adding to shortfalls

Shortfalls in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries from U.S. drugmaker Moderna have spread across Europe, as Italy joined France and Switzerland in announcing the companys shipments for February would miss expectations. Moderna told Reuters it had r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021