PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:50 IST
Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions

A former FBI lawyer was sentenced to probation for altering a document the Justice Department relied on during its surveillance of a Donald Trump aide during the Russia investigation.

Kevin Clinesmith apologised for doctoring the email about Carter Page's relationship with the CIA, saying he was “truly ashamed” of what he had done.

“This conduct is the only stain on the defendant's character that I've been able to discern,” US District Judge James Boasberg said in imposing a sentence of 12 months probation rather than the prison sentence that prosecutors had requested.

