Haridwar Police on high alert, increases patrolling after blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi

Haridwar Police increased patrolling and tightened security on Saturday following a low-intensity explosion that took place near the Israel Embassy in Delhi. "Haridwar is on high alert after the low-intensity explosion occurred in Delhi. Police have been instructed to increase patrolling," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar, Senthil Abudai Krishnaraj.

A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy on Friday. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged. The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony.

Investigators have recovered an envelope with text written on it related to Israel Embassy officials from the blast site, according to sources. "The envelope has a text related to an Israel embassy official. It is a case for investigating officers to see whether or not it has any link with the case. But, it has been recovered from the blast site," a senior government official told ANI.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured the Israeli Foreign Minister of "fullest protection" to their diplomats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)