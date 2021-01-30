Left Menu

Haridwar Police on high alert, increases patrolling after blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi

Haridwar Police increased patrolling and tightened security on Saturday following a low-intensity explosion that took place near the Israel Embassy in Delhi.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-01-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 09:38 IST
Haridwar Police on high alert, increases patrolling after blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Haridwar Police increased patrolling and tightened security on Saturday following a low-intensity explosion that took place near the Israel Embassy in Delhi. "Haridwar is on high alert after the low-intensity explosion occurred in Delhi. Police have been instructed to increase patrolling," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar, Senthil Abudai Krishnaraj.

A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy on Friday. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged. The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony.

Investigators have recovered an envelope with text written on it related to Israel Embassy officials from the blast site, according to sources. "The envelope has a text related to an Israel embassy official. It is a case for investigating officers to see whether or not it has any link with the case. But, it has been recovered from the blast site," a senior government official told ANI.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured the Israeli Foreign Minister of "fullest protection" to their diplomats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Black Clover Chapter 280 set to be out on Jan 31, spoilers, leaks compilation revealed

The manga aficionados in Japan and across the world are highly excited as they are just a few hours behind the release of Black Clover Chapter 280. The latest spoilers for the upcoming chapter title Surging Disaster are now available on the...

Odd News Roundup: Crocheted doll of Bernie Sanders meme raises $40,000 for charity; Bulgaria busts counterfeit gang that used fake passport of U.S. actor as sample and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Crocheted doll of Bernie Sanders meme raises 40,000 for charityTobey King used a little yarn, a crochet needle and some inspiration from Bernie Sanders to create a crocheted doll version of ...

People News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; Country star Kris Kristofferson quietly bows out and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul NygardA judge reserved her decision on Thursday on whether to grant bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard ahead of a possi...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls after J&J vaccine data; GameStop effect weighs

U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors weighed. Johnson Johnson fell 3.9 after the drugmaker said its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021