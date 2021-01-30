Left Menu

Mumbai:BARC scientific officer kills self after tiff with wife

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 09:47 IST
Mumbai:BARC scientific officer kills self after tiff with wife
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 37-year-old scientific officerat the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) allegedly hangedhimself to death at his residence in suburban Trombayfollowing an argument with wife over feeding their children,a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday and the deceasedhas been identified as Anuj Tripathi, he said.

''On Thursday morning, Tripathi had a heated argumentwith his wife at their residence in Anushaktinagar over theissue of feeding their children. He later went to the bedroomand hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a towel,'' seniorinspector Siddheshwar Gove of Trombay police station said.

His wife and some neighbors later rushed him to ahospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered atTrombay police station in this connection and investigation ison, Gove added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Black Clover Chapter 280 set to be out on Jan 31, spoilers, leaks compilation revealed

The manga aficionados in Japan and across the world are highly excited as they are just a few hours behind the release of Black Clover Chapter 280. The latest spoilers for the upcoming chapter title Surging Disaster are now available on the...

Odd News Roundup: Crocheted doll of Bernie Sanders meme raises $40,000 for charity; Bulgaria busts counterfeit gang that used fake passport of U.S. actor as sample and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Crocheted doll of Bernie Sanders meme raises 40,000 for charityTobey King used a little yarn, a crochet needle and some inspiration from Bernie Sanders to create a crocheted doll version of ...

People News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; Country star Kris Kristofferson quietly bows out and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul NygardA judge reserved her decision on Thursday on whether to grant bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard ahead of a possi...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls after J&J vaccine data; GameStop effect weighs

U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors weighed. Johnson Johnson fell 3.9 after the drugmaker said its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021