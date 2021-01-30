Mumbai:BARC scientific officer kills self after tiff with wife

A 37-year-old scientific officerat the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) allegedly hangedhimself to death at his residence in suburban Trombayfollowing an argument with wife over feeding their children,a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday and the deceasedhas been identified as Anuj Tripathi, he said.

''On Thursday morning, Tripathi had a heated argumentwith his wife at their residence in Anushaktinagar over theissue of feeding their children. He later went to the bedroomand hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a towel,'' seniorinspector Siddheshwar Gove of Trombay police station said.

His wife and some neighbors later rushed him to ahospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered atTrombay police station in this connection and investigation ison, Gove added.

