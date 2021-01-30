Kolkata Police arrest 3 persons, seize arms & ammunition

Kolkata Police arrested threepersons including one woman on Saturday and seized arms andammunition from their possession, a senior officer said.

While one man and a woman were arrested from thecity's Babughat bus stand area, the third person was picked upfrom Baruipur in the South 24 Parganas districts, he said.

A total of six 9 mm improvised pistols and 12magazines were seized from the possession of the man and thewoman, the officer said.

''The two were trying to deliver the arms andammunition to the other one arrested from Baruipur. The duowas coming from Bihar's Bhagalpur ...,'' the IPS officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man is aresident of Basirhat while the woman is the wife of the mannabbed from Baruipur, he said.

A case was started at the Maidan Police Station andthe three persons were booked under the Arms Act, he added.

''Further raids and searches are being conducted forthe recovery of more arms and ammunition. We are hopeful toarrest more people linked to this group,'' he said.

