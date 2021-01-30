Left Menu

Allahabad HC orders UP DGP to remove hoardings giving out information on criminals

The Allahabad High Court on Saturday ordered the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police to take off the hoardings giving out information on top 10 criminals, put up outside police stations in Prayagraj and Kanpur.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:35 IST
Allahabad HC orders UP DGP to remove hoardings giving out information on criminals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court on Saturday ordered the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police to take off the hoardings giving out information on top 10 criminals, put up outside police stations in Prayagraj and Kanpur. The names of the criminals have been publicly displayed outside the police stations in Prayagraj and Kanpur in the list of top 10. This was stated in a petition filed objecting to the practice.

The orders were given by a bench of Justice Pankaj Naqvi and Justice Vivek Agrawal. The court ruled that the hoardings carry the names and identities of the criminals along with information about their criminal history, which is a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution.

"It is unnecessary to publicly display information about criminals outside the police stations and violates Article 21. This is contrary to human dignity," the court said on Saturday. However, the court has not considered it wrong to prepare a list of criminals for surveillance.

The court has also directed the DGP to issue circulars to all police stations in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UAE gov't adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals

The United Arab Emiratess government said on Saturday it has adopted amendments that would allow the Gulf state to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals including scientists, doctors, and their families.The UAE cabinet, loc...

China's first Hualong One nuclear reactor begins operations

China National Nuclear Corp. said its first nuclear power unit that uses Hualong One, a third-generation nuclear reactor, started commercial operations on Saturday.The reactor, located in the city of Fuqing city in Chinas southeastern Fujia...

UPDATE 3-More than 200,000 flee 'apocalyptic' conflict in Central African Republic

More than 200,000 people have fled fighting in the Central African Republic CAR since violence erupted over a December election result, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday, with nearly half crossing into the Democratic Republic of ...

Pak violates ceasefire along IB in J&K's Kathua

The Pakistani army has violated the ceasefire again by resorting to unprovoked firing along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, officials said on Saturday.The firing from across the border started around 10.10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021